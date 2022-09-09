Bangkok issues flood warnings after heavy rain and high tide Fri-Sat

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued flood warnings as high tide, a massive volume of run-off from upstream, and continuous heavy rain impede efforts to drain flood water in many areas throughout the capital.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said officials are now experiencing difficulties draining excess water from flood-affected districts, with the exception of the Saen Saep canal.







According to Chadchart, Bangkok’s main canals continue to take on a large volume of rainwater upstream, preventing excess water in many areas from being drained into these waterways

Meanwhile, officials have reported that upstream run-off reached up to 1,850 cubic meters per second on Thursday (Sept 8). The high tide period, which began a day earlier and is expected to continue until Saturday (Sept 10), has also worsened the situation.







Flood warnings have been issued in the areas surrounding Prem Prachakon, Lat Phrao, and Prawet Buri Rom canals. The BMA recommended those in need call authorities via the Traffy Fondue app, the agency’s hotline number 1555, or the Bangkok flood prevention center number 0-2248-5115. (NNT)

































