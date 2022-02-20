Bangkok is not getting renamed, says Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has clarified that the Cabinet has not changed the English name of the Thai capital, Bangkok, but rather approved the official recognition of the transliterated title “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon.”

The deputy premier recently addressed questions about the announcement of the official English title of the capital. The name Krung Thep Maha Nakhon is a phonetic transliteration of how the capital is normally referred to in the Thai language.



The Royal Society of Thailand included this version as another official name, together with new spellings of other countries and cities around the world, in its new geographical naming standard.

Wissanu said both Bangkok and Krung Thep Maha Nakhon are the official names of the capital, with the latter regularly used in all legal documentation written in the Thai language.

The Cabinet has also since requested that the Royal Society of Thailand clarify how both titles can be used more appropriately.(NNT)

































