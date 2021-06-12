Bangkok increases daily jabs to cover enough people by year-end

Bangkok’s mass vaccination project taking place at 25 vaccination centers is progressing smoothly, with many people keeping their vaccination appointments. City Hall says they can scale up capacity once vaccine supplies increase.

Last Monday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration opened 25 non-hospital vaccination centers throughout the capital, providing COVID-19 jabs for people aged 18-59.







The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) is currently serving as one of the vaccination centers, where vaccine recipients with appointments go through steps similar to those at other vaccination centers and hospitals, from temperature checks, blood pressure checks, medical history interview, and vaccine injection, through to observation for potential adverse reactions. AstraZeneca vaccine was available at this venue today.

UTCC lecturer Wichuda Sangkhaew said that no vaccine recipients experienced severe side effects after getting their jabs at this venue today.





A vaccination center at Lotus Rama 4 superstore today provided the first COVID-19 jabs to people who signed up via the city hall portal, as well as second doses for residents of Khlong Toei communities – who had received their first dose before the launch of the vaccination drive.

The vaccination center is divided into two district areas, with staff on-site to guide people to the correct section, depending on whether they are getting their first or second dose here.

The Governor of Bangkok Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang today inspected the vaccination center at The Street Ratchada shopping mall, where he urged vaccinated people to continue wearing masks, practice hand hygiene, and practice social distancing for safety, despite having the protection of the vaccine.

Around 50,000-60,000 people got their first jabs of AstraZeneca vaccine 7-10 June, with around 14,000-15,000 doses administered yesterday alone.

The 25 non-hospital vaccination centers can further scale up vaccinations to 70,000 people per day once the vaccine supply becomes more widely available.

The Bangkok Governor has given an assurance that the government has allocated a sufficient quantity of COVID-19 vaccine for City Hall’s campaign, ensuring everyone who signed up for the vaccine will get both their jabs by the end of the year.







Everyone aged 18 years or older in Bangkok can now get a COVID-19 vaccination. The City Hall campaign specifically gives the vaccine to people 18-59 years old, while senior citizens are getting their jabs through the government’s rollout program, or directly at their hospital. Appointments are required. (NNT)



















