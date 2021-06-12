Thailand reports side-effects of AstraZeneca found mostly in people of working age

Thailand’s Department of Medical Services (DMS) has reported that the side-effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine are more commonly found among people of working age than among the elderly, as their bodies respond more rapidly to the vaccine.

DMS Director-General Dr. Somsak Akkasilp said AstraZeneca is a viral vector vaccine, which stimulates the body's immune system, making recipients more prone to developing side-effects than with inactivated virus vaccines like Sinovac.







He said the possible side-effects of AstraZeneca include fever, shivering, muscle ache and localized numbness, which usually subside in a few days. Allergic reactions might also vary, depending on a number of specific factors. Some recipients of the Sinovac vaccine might experience these symptoms as well.





Dr. Somsak added that the department is satisfied with operations at the Central Vaccination Unit at Bang Sue Grand Station, which is inoculating members of the general public who registered via the Thai Ruam Jai website or with four mobile phone operators since June 7. (NNT)




















