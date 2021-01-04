Pattaya feels 16-18 °C as cold air from China extends into north and east of Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued an announcement regarding cold weather in upper Thailand, and strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand, effective from Sunday January 3.

An area of high pressure and a strong cold air mass from China extends into upper Thailand, causing cold weather and strong winds. The temperature will drop by another 2-4 degrees Celsius. On the plains in the North and the Northeast, the lowest temperatures are from 9-16 degrees Celsius. On mountain tops, the lowest temperatures range from 2-10 degrees Celsius and there is frost in some areas.





In central and eastern Thailand, the lowest temperatures are from 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and early in the morning. People in those areas are asked to take care of their health due to the cooler weather.

The strong northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South has also caused strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand are 2-3 meters high and waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are 2-4 meters high. In the areas affected by a thunderstorm, waves are higher than four meters. (NNT)













