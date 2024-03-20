‘Take It Down’ program to help teenagers control intimate images online in Thailand

Meta has launched the ‘Take It Down’ program in Thailand, expanding its effort to help teenagers control their intimate images online. Developed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the program now supports the Thai language, among others, broadening its global accessibility.







This Meta-initiated program allows those under 18 to prevent the spread of their intimate photos through a secure process that respects their privacy.

At a press briefing in Thailand, Meta’s APAC Safety Policy Manager, Malina Enlund, highlighted the company’s fight against sextortion, stressing the importance of protecting teenagers’ online well-being and enhancing youth safety worldwide.







Addressing sextortion and child sexual exploitation is of great importance, as evidenced by Meta’s removal of millions of such exploitative content pieces. The Take It Down platform’s unique hashing technique allows for the discreet blocking of image distribution.

Meta’s comprehensive strategy also includes resources and tools for teens, parents, and teachers to fight sextortion, alongside measures such as “Safety Notices” on Instagram to safeguard against unwanted contact. (NNT)































