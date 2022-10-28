Bangkok House and Condo Exhibition offers properties at original prices amid costs rise this year

Prices of energy and construction materials as well as interest rates have all increased this year. Nonetheless, the Thai Condominium Association and Housing Business Association are partnering with developers to offer properties at their original prices. These offers from about 200 developers may be found at the 42nd House and Condo Exhibition in Bangkok.







Labor minister Suchart Chomklin presided over the opening of the 42nd House and Condo Exhibition at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. During the occasion, he said the real estate sector is one of the drivers enabling the Thai economy to expand. This is due to the fact many businesses are associated with real estate. He acknowledged that construction costs will soon rise by 5-10% because of high energy prices impacting the prices of construction materials. The rise in minimum wages will also have an impact on construction costs.







Chairat Thamphira, chair of the 42nd House and Condo Exhibition organizing committee, said the current period is still an appropriate time for buying properties. He cited the current government measure reducing the property transfer fee and mortgage registration fee. The Bank of Thailand is also currently implementing relaxed LTV ratios for mortgages to enable borrowers to take a loan of equal value to the property. Furthermore, property developers partaking in the exhibition are keeping prices unchanged as the properties were constructed when costs were lower.







32.8% of properties available at the exhibition are condominiums. 19.7% are detached homes and 16.4% are townhouses. The properties are being offered alongside special promotions from the developers. About 100,000 people are expected to visit the 4-day exhibition that is being held from 28 October until Sunday. The organizer expects roughly 50 billion baht in sales during and shortly after the event.





Those who would like to look at current property offers from developers may visit the exhibition at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center Hall 5. (NNT)











































