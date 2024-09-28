Bangkok vendors thriving in hygienic and well-organized environment

BANGKOK, Thailand – Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, Dr. Wantanee Wattana, conducted a visit to check on vendors participating in the ‘Bangkok’s Best’ rotation market at the first-floor area of Bangkok City Hall (Sao Ching Cha) on 27th September. She also inspected the recently organized Hawker Center, located behind City Hall in Phra Nakhon district, which was established by the Phra Nakhon District Office to create a more structured environment for street vendors.



During the visit, Dr. Wantanee noted the improved orderliness of the area, with vendors’ morning trade bustling with activity. The initiative aligns with Bangkok’s policy to create a cleaner, more organized city, providing designated spaces for vendors to conduct their business while offering convenient shopping options for the public. The Hawker Center is seen as a positive step towards supporting local vendors and stimulating the economy.







































