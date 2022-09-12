Bangkok governor visits flooded condominium parking lot

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sunday inspected a flooded parking lot of a condominium building and apologized for being unable to protect everyone from flooding.

Mr Chadchart and his officials visited the condominium building on Thepharak Road in Saphan Mai area where its basement parking space and many vehicles were inundated.

He said that a local canal overflowed to the property and no one was injured. He asked disaster prevention and mitigation officials to pump water out of the parking basement. He said that floodwater would be drained into the Lat Phrao canal because the Lam Phak Chi canal was full. Mr Chadchart said that after flooding, officials would check if construction blocked sewers and local drainage systems should be improved.







The Bangkok governor said that due to full canals, it would take the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration about 1-2 months to try unprecedented water diversion.

Mr Chadchart said the BMA could not open all its sluice gates because the level of the Chao Phraya River was still high and it could flow through the gates into local canals. For the time being, floodwater had to be pumped out and the BMA would ask the military to dredge local canals to improve drainage.







“I’d like to apologize to people for being unable to take care of everyone. For compensation, we are discussing it with the juristic person of the condominium building. I’ve learned that this condominium building is insured,” the Bangkok governor said. (TNA)































