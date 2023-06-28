Thailand-Cambodia reach deal on renewal of migrant work permits

As part of efforts to address the labor shortage situation and support the reintegration of migrant workers, Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement to ease the process for over 40,000 Cambodian workers who are reapplying for or renewing their work permits. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Thai labor authorities and their Cambodian counterparts.







Under the existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two nations, Cambodian workers are allowed to work legally in Thailand for up to four years. As work permits held by these workers are expiring for the period of January of last year to July 31, 2023, all workers need to renew their permits and other related documents to either return to work in Thailand or continue their residence and employment in the kingdom.



To streamline the process, Pairoj Chotikasathien, Director-General of the Department of Employment, announced that Cambodian workers would be exempt from the usual 30-day waiting period following the expiration of their work permits. The entire reapplication process will also be conducted online for improved worker convenience.

In turn, Thailand has requested that Cambodian labor authorities expedite the certification of documents related to workers’ personal information. This measure aims to safeguard the benefits of those workers permitted to stay in Thailand until July 31, as per a cabinet resolution passed on February 7.





Furthermore, the Cambodian side has requested a discount on the visa fee, seeking a reduction from 2,000 baht to 500 baht.

A similar agreement was also reached with Myanmar during a meeting between Thai labor authorities and their Myanmar counterparts. Myanmar migrant workers will likewise be exempt from the 30-day break requirement and have the option to immediately reapply for a work permit before the current one expires. Myanmar authorities have also requested a discount on the visa fee. (NNT)

















