Bangkok Governor orders animal sale suspension at pet market after fire killing over 5,000 animals

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced a suspension of the pet market operations after the fire on Tuesday killed over 5,000 animals.

Bangkok Governor addressed the fire at Srisamorn Market, located within the responsibility of the State Railway of Thailand but overseen by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Governor Chadchart announced a suspension of market operations. The State Railway must seek permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration before reopening, and vendors must obtain approval to resume pet trading.







He expressed deep regret over the incident, noting that the market, which had been selling pets for over 20 years, had recently renewed its lease.

The fire resulted in damage to 118 shops, with another 15 partially affected, and the death of over 5,000 animals, including 3,500 fish, 37 dogs, 2 monkeys, 1,382 birds, 30 squirrels, 100 turtles, 25 cats, 10 raccoons, and 217 chickens, among others.

In response to the governor’s announcement, the Animal Welfare Network of Thailand, through Roger Lohanun of the Thai Animal Guardians Association, submitted a letter with three urgent requests: a swift investigation into the fire, improvement of the pet market’s infrastructure to ensure safety and fire prevention with an oversight committee, and stricter enforcement of existing animal welfare laws and regulations.









Rescue Operation for Betta Fish After Chatuchak Market Fire

Authorities have been working urgently to rescue over a hundred ornamental betta fish that survived the blaze. Local councilman and animal welfare representative visited the pet market fire. They worked with police to rescue nearly 200 betta fish from the fire scene. The owner then gave away the rescued fish to people who wanted them.

Livestock Department Rushes to Help Surviving Pets

Dr. Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, reported that some pets, including native and ornamental chickens, reptiles, and exotic pets, were successfully rescued.

Veterinary staff provided initial health checks, vitamins, and minerals in water for the chickens, and administered oxygen to those severely affected before moving them and exotic pets like savannah monitors and bearded dragons to the special animal unit at Kasetsart University’s Veterinary Hospital.









Police Identify Fire Origin Point; Further Investigation Needed

Head of the Office of the Police Forensic Science Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiwpan disclosed that the investigation team had identified the potential origin of the fire and would conduct further detailed examinations to determine the exact cause as swiftly and thoroughly as possible. The area will soon be handed over to investigators to allow shop owners to assess their property damage. (TNA)



































