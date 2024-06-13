Supreme Administrative Court dismisses ‘Bang Khun Non to Min Buri – Orange Line’ case

The Supreme Administrative Court has confirmed the legality of the investment invitation for the Orange Line project, which has been delayed for four years.

The court upheld the Central Administrative Court’s decision to dismiss the case filed by Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC). The case aimed to cancel the May 24, 2022, invitation for public-private partnership investment in the Orange Line project, from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri (Suwinthawong), due to changes in qualifications and selection criteria from a July 2020 invitation.







The court found no unlawful actions in the May 24, 2022, investment invitation and selection documents.

This ruling ends the four-year legal battle over the Orange Line project. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) can now proceed with signing a contract with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), the highest bidder, within this year.









MRTA is preparing to finalize the contract with the auction winner. Former MRTA Governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas stated that the next steps include interpreting the court’s decision, presenting the negotiation results and draft contract to the Ministry of Transport and then to the Cabinet for approval. Once approved, the contract will be signed quickly to address project delays and enable the procurement of trains and the start of service in the eastern section. (TNA)





































