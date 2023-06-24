Bangkok Governor expresses sorrow over school fire extinguisher blast

The cause of the fire extinguisher explosion during a fire drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School is being investigated and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide compensation to the victims, said Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The incident happended during the final session of the third fire extinguisher demonstration. The blast killed a student at the scene and injured many others. The 10 lb CO2 fire extinguisher was refilled at a company in Pattanakarn area on June 21 before being prepared for use during the drill today.







The investigation is under way to determine the cause of blast whether it may be related to placing the fire extinguisher in the direct sunlight, the governor said.

It is still unknown if it belongs to a trainer or the BMA but the governor confirmed that the BMA will provide compensation to the family of the dead students and the injured as well as mental health care by psychiatrists for students affected by the incident. All eight rescuers, conducting the fire drill at the school are officials at the Sam Sen fire station. (TNA)



























