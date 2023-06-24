Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report Jun 19-21-23

Monday, June 19

Khao Kheow B & C Golf Course

1st Kob Glover (14) 44 points

2nd Billy Shepley (7) 41 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 37 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Kob Glover, Gerry Cooney, & Jimmy Wu







A nice sunny day for the first game of the week at Khao Kheow Country Club where once again we were allocated the B & C nines. The course was nice and green and the water catchments had filled up quite a bit since our last visit.

Despite being out behind a couple of Korean groups we were never held up at any stage and the first three-ball finished their round by 2.15 pm, very early indeed. An average field of fourteen, satisfactory for low season was on hand





For the second time in a week, a magnificent score of forty-four points, this time from Kob Glover was the winning score in a round that included six birdies. To be fair Khao Kheow is a course that offers an unfair advantage to the ladies with many of the red tees well ahead of the yellows, in some cases over one hundred yards, still, you have to get the ball in the hole which Kob did with monotonous regularity.



Billy Shepley would have been very disappointed his forty-one points were only enough to take second place. Four further back with thirty-seven points Michael Brett took third, with a solid back nine of twenty-one which looked insignificant compared to Kobs’s twenty-six on the front nine. Both the Glovers got near pins as did Gerry Cooney, & Jimmy Wu who got very close on the long C 3 hole.







Wednesday, June 21

St Andrews Golf Course

1st Kob Glover (13) 36 points

2nd Bil Richardson (16) 31 points

3rd Craig Dows (4) 30 points

Near pins Michael Brett, & Kob Glover X 2.





Barcelona Valley was particularly quiet for today’s game at St Andrews with Green Valley closed and Silky Oak also very quiet. Due to a variety of reasons the Bunker Boys group was smaller than normal today with only those with the courage to take on this course present, we expect to be back to more normal numbers on Friday.

Carrying on from where she left off on Monday although not at the same very high standard Kob Glover took the chocolates again today, this time with a more modest score of thirty-six points, she also managed to snag two near pins. Second place went to Bil Richardson with thirty-one points, while Craig Dows took third with thirty points. Michael Brett got a near pin with one left unclaimed.

While we were at the course we could see that a lot of work is being done on the Green Valley course with the tees, bunkers, and greens all being renovated, the expected reopening is scheduled for October so they will need to crack on with the work to meet that deadline in time for the next high season. The grand entrance being constructed over the past few years is now finally open, people should be aware that the old entrance is now closed.





Friday, June 23

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Mike Smith (21) 34 points

2nd Les Cobban (11) 33 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (18) 32 points

Near pins Uwe Jurgensen, Les Cobban, & Jimmy Carr.







A stinking hot day at Pattavia for the last game of the week, no snakes to report today, unlike the last visit when we encountered three reptiles. We did however have the normal pests, fruitflies out in abundance. The heat was oppressive for anyone walking and by the end of the round there were some tired bodies who needed a few cold ones the slake their thirst.





It now seems incomprehensible to have a round without Kob Glover winning something, at least a near pin, today she let everybody else to do the scoring which was very modest at best. Mike Smith was today’s winner with thirty-four points off a very generous handicap of twenty-one.

Having been elsewhere for some time playing mickey mouse golf Les Cobban made a return to the real thing today and took second place off a very suspect eleven handicap, way too high for someone of his ability with thirty-three points. Returning from a layoff with a groin strain Jimmy Carr took third with thirty-two points, he also managed one of those astonishing puts from way off the green and was heard to remark, “any fool could do that”. Jimmy also managed a near pin as did Les Cobban and Uwe Jurgensen.

Next week we make a long-awaited return trip to Kabin Buri staying at the beautiful Serenity Resort and Spa and playing two rounds at the longest course in Thailand, Kabin Buri Country Club for two days with a game at Bangpakong Riverside Country Club on the return.



We are also in the early stages of planning an away trip to a different venue next January or February to accommodate our overseas guests who have expressed the view that they would prefer something different in preference to our regular visit to Soi Dao, we are awaiting feedback before hardening up on arrangements, so all you visitors get your preferences known at the earliest opportunity.















