Bangkok governor discusses traffic solutions with police

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the Traffic Police Division to discuss traffic solutions and a map of congestion-prone areas and the serious use of CCTV are among initiatives to relieve traffic flows.

Mr Chadchart and Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, went to the traffic control and command center of the Traffic Police Division which manages road traffic in Bangkok.







The governor said traffic congestion needed urgent solutions and he found that although the Traffic Police Division had many surveillance cameras, it still mainly used traffic policemen to manually manage traffic flows at intersections.

The practice prevented traffic police from being aware of overall traffic conditions and in peak hours they might be unable to relieve traffic flows effectively and cause traffic congestion to expand, Mr Chadchart said.





He said he agreed with the Traffic Police Division that about 30 organizations related to Bangkok traffic should cooperate on traffic solutions. They include traffic police, the Transport Ministry, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, electric train operators and the Expressway Authority of Thailand.



There would be a joint traffic command center and representatives of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration would be there, Mr Chadchart said. City Hall inspectors would help relieve traffic congestion on streets and the BMA would produce a map of congestion-prone areas to support its traffic analysis and solutions.

An intelligent traffic management system would be installed within a year for better traffic management and traffic discipline control, the governor said. (TNA)















































