Bangkok expands collaboration with seven specific task forces to aid vulnerable groups

A joint collaboration aimed at resolving the challenges faced by vulnerable populations has been announced by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The partnership will focus on addressing issues related to homelessness, people with disabilities, the elderly, and other marginalized communities.







Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, revealed that the collaboration will comprise seven specific task forces in such areas as affordable housing, people with disabilities, homelessness, children, elderly, and women. These task forces are expected to be fully established by next week, overseen by both the Minister and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The Minister emphasized that each task force will function more closely compared to a committee and will regularly report on their progress. He also expressed confidence that existing databases from the BMA could be integrated with the ministry’s databases to improve coordination and efficiency.









Governor Chadchart highlighted that immediate attention will be given to the issue of homelessness, particularly in the Ratchadamnoen area. Comprehensive solutions will be sought, ranging from securing appropriate housing to addressing root causes such as employment and social security.

The Governor also mentioned an urgent mission to provide housing for low-income communities, emphasizing the potential for cost-effective solutions through technology, innovative thinking, and private sector involvement.

Both agencies stressed the importance of speed and effectiveness in the roll-out of these task forces, aiming to deliver tangible benefits to vulnerable groups as quickly as possible. (NNT)





























