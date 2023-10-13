Pattaya mayor optimistic as flood prevention project nears completion

Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet provided a comprehensive update on the city’s ongoing project to combat and manage flooding issues that have plagued the region in recent years. The project, initiated in 2024 and supported by the government, aims to implement an effective drainage system to address the complexities of flooding in the unique Pattaya area.







On Oct 12, Mayor Poramet stated that Pattaya faced challenges with the drainage plan initially proposed by the Department of Public Works and Town Planning and the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA). The proposed budget, totalling 6 billion baht for Pattaya and 20 billion baht for Banglamung District, encountered setbacks due to financial constraints. Despite being unable to proceed with the initial plan, Pattaya has undertaken significant road excavation projects as part of its commitment to finding a viable solution.







The first phase of the project, involving the installation of drainage pipes from Ban Nern Rod Fai to Naklua canal, has reached an impressive completion rate of approximately 90%. However, plans for high-speed rail lines by the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) necessitated adjustments to the drainage system’s design, incurring an additional cost of approximately 50 million baht. Mayor Poramet assured that Pattaya City has allocated the necessary budget for these modifications.







The government-supported project spans a distance of approximately 6.8 kilometres, extending from Soi Wat Boonsamphan to Huay Yai. With the approved budget, the project is expected to conclude in 2026, offering a comprehensive solution to the persistent flooding issues in the region.

A crucial aspect of the project involves connecting Khlong Nok Yang canal with Khlong Naklua canal. This connection facilitates the swift flow of rainwater from the railway road through Sukhumvit road into the natural canal. Despite ongoing roadwork, recent rainfalls resulted in minimal surface water accumulation for a maximum of two hours, showcasing the effectiveness of the current drainage efforts.







Mayor Poramet encouraged Pattaya residents to take flood prevention and protection measures by reaching out to 086-554-2118 for free sandbags. Despite the ongoing project, the city remains dedicated to addressing immediate concerns and ensuring the safety of its residents.











