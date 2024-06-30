Bangkok enhances Yaowarat safety after Lisa’s ‘Rockstar’ video surge

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports are enhancing safety and infrastructure in Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown, following a surge in visitors. This increase has been largely attributed to the popularity of a music video ‘Rockstar’ by Thai K-pop star Lalisa Manoban or Lisa Blackpink. Since its release, the video featuring scenes from Yaowarat has amassed 38 million views, drawing global attention to the area.







In response, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt recently led an inspection visit to Chinatown to assess and improve the locality’s readiness for the growing number of tourists. Measures include extending traffic barriers along Yaowarat road to improve pedestrian safety and enhancing waste management with increased street cleaning and additional litter bins. Efforts to ease traffic congestion are also underway, targeting tuk-tuk and taxi drivers who disrupt flow or overcharge passengers.

The BMA also plans to transform Yaowarat into a pedestrian-friendly zone on selected days, install more pedestrian signals, and ensure adequate public restroom facilities in collaboration with local businesses.







Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich recently toured the area, advocating for greater public-private collaboration to install more CCTV cameras, improve signage, and refurbish footpaths to enhance accessibility.

Local business owners and vendors in Yaowarat are optimistic that the heightened interest, fueled by the viral music video, will continue to attract tourists and stimulate the local economy. (NNT)









































