UNESCO and the Asia-Pacific Center of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU) hosted the “Regional Policy Dialogue and Launch of the Recommendation on Education for Peace, Human Rights, and Sustainable Development” in Bangkok between June 5 and 7. Supported by the Centers of Asia-Pacific Excellence, the New Zealand Centre for Global Studies, and Japan’s Sophia University, the event sought to shape regional educational policies to advance peace, human rights, and sustainable development across Asia-Pacific.







The three-day gathering brought together government officials, educators, civil society representatives, and youth advocates to discuss integrating these critical principles into educational systems. This followed the formal endorsement of UNESCO’s “Recommendation on Education for Peace, Human Rights, and Sustainable Development” by all Member States during the UNESCO General Conference in November 2023. The Recommendation, developed through worldwide consultations, offers a comprehensive framework for educational stakeholders to incorporate these principles into their policies and practices.

During the dialogue, participants explored how to adapt the Recommendation to the diverse contexts of the Asia-Pacific region and develop a regional “roadmap” for its implementation. The aim was to embed the principles of peace, human rights, and sustainable development in national educational strategies and systems across a region that houses over 60 percent of the global population.







Interactive panel discussions also featured experts from educational and various other sectors, such as culture, social and human sciences, and communication and information sciences, examining the role of education in promoting global citizenship and sustainable development at all levels of society. (NNT)

















































