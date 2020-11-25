Bangkok electric boats connect subways, trains, Chao Phraya Express in service

A test run of electric boats were conducted on Padung Krungkasem canal on Monday before its full operation for public service, scheduled this Friday.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang led senior officials of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to inspect the test run of seven electric boats.







They took the boats from Hua Lamphong pier.

The boat service on Padung Krung Kasem canal started in Oct 2018. One electric boat and two diesel-powered boats offer 14 trips daily.

The Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd under the BMA has developed the project to procure seven more electric boats, which will be fully operational on Nov 27.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha will preside over the launching ceremony.

The boat can run four hours for each charging with a maximum speed of 17 km/h. It can carry 30 passengers and one passenger with a wheelchair.









The boats are fitted with solar panels to produce power for the boats’ lighting and back-up system.

The 5-km boat route passes 11 piers, starting from Hua Lamphong pier to Thewarat Market pier.

Boat passengers can connect other public transport such as MRT subway, train and Chao Phraya express boat at four piers on Padung Krungkasem canal.

The boats will leave every 15 minutes from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and every 30 minutes from 8am to 7pm on weekends.

The service is free of charge for 6 months and the fare which costs no more than 10 baht will be charged after that. (TNA)











