Pattaya cuddles up for cold beer at eventful bars in festive season towards year’s end

Evenings that were used to be quiet and dull became livelier in November. Beer bars in Pattaya and Jomtien areas are now organizing special events to draw expats residing in Pattaya to join. Some went for charitable ones, some offered discounts on food and beverages. Police were afoot in providing safety and security to the expats and Thai tourists especially on weekends.







Pattaya is partly cloudy but hot and humid as usual. Sunshine is back to Pattaya on Wednesday through Sunday with chances of isolated light rain.The city feels cool with strong wind and 1-3 °C drop in temperature at night.

Shops, bars and street carts offering cold refreshment are available throughout the day on the opposite side of the roads at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches. Pattaya still sees smoky haze covering its town and extending to the bay.

Reminder:

‘Pattaya Fireworks Festival’, one of the major public events in this year’s short list is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday (Nov 27-28).

The City hall is giving the public sets of the lengthy firework exhibitions starting from 7 p.m. on wards on both days. Breaks and entertainment will be in between of each show. Intermediate performances include boxing shows, traditional drums shows, school marching bands, as well as live music and entertainment performed by young Thai singers and bands.

‘Miss Tiffany’s Universe’beauty pageant giving opportunities to 30 transgender finalists to show off their beauty and talents on the stage at Tiffany’s Show Theatre Pattaya to win the crown and prizes is set on Saturday night Nov 28.







