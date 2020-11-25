Millions in jewelry from dead victims found after tragic Chiang Mai road wreck

Relatives of a Pathum Thani family killed in a weekend accident on Doi Inthanon already have been paid more than 6 million baht by insurance companies as they tried to locate gold and other personal items lost in the crash.







Insurance company bean counters were quick to assign values to each of the five dead bodies in the Nov. 21 crash that killed Sompong Sri-anan, mayor of Lak Hok Subdistrict in Pathum Thani, his wife and three daughters. Insurers were quick to brag and detail each of the payments under two policies, but what actually mattered to grieving family members were jewelry and other items that didn’t make it into the ambulances with their remains.

Amid accusations that rescue workers stole gold necklaces and medals, authorities set out to work Nov. 24 with metal detectors to find the items, which they said were lost when Sompong Sri-anan and his wife were ejected from the cab of their Toyota Hilux after it smashed into ta tree while descending the Chiang Mai mountain.

In the weeds, officers recovered a King Rama V coin worth about 1 million baht, a gold necklace, gold ring and bracelet, along with six other items.











