Bangkok, eastern and southern regions to experience thunderstorms in some areas

The Meteorological Department reveals that Thailand will experience thunderstorms in some areas, with heavy rain in certain places in the eastern and southern regions (eastern coast). Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area.

The Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the southwesterly monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure area covering the coast of northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This condition will cause thunderstorms in some areas of Thailand, with heavy rain in certain places in the eastern and southern regions (eastern coast). The public is advised to be cautious of the dangers of thunderstorms.







For the upper Andaman Sea, waves are 1-2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 2 meters high. Mariners in the area are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area. The minimum temperature will be 27-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 35-38 degrees Celsius.











































