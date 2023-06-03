Bangkok conducts probe on official over ‘facilitation fee’ involving building renovation

A public works office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) was transferred from the post at the Pathumwan District Office following a complaint over the alleged extortion.

The probe is being conducted on the case, said BMA deputy permanent secretary Chalermphon Chotenuchit. If he is found guilty of extortion, he will be sacked.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt received a complaint and photos as evidence.







The case is involved building renovation which can be done by notifying the district office and no fee is required, Chalermphon said. However, the public works official asked for the ‘facilitation fee’. Although the fee has not paid, the official who asked for the kickback is considered as committing an offence, said the deputy permanent secretary.

The Bangkok governor instructed all district chiefs to adopt a pro-active approach to deal with corruption which is unacceptable.

The BMA set up an operation center for anti-corruption four months ago. It has received about 120 complaints including 24 complaints lodged in May alone. (TNA)





















