Bangkok closes all food shops after midnight to stop spread of coronavirus

BANGKOK – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) orders all food shops and convenience stores to close between midnight and 5 A.M, effective Wednesday.







Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said after the meeting with the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee that those shops included convenience stores, food shops, restaurants and street food carts.

The BMA will work with the Metropolitan Police to set up checkpoints to prevent violations.

Now, these food operators remain opened for food deliveries and takeaways only. Eating in restaurants and food shops are banned to keep social distancing.

The BMA does not impose a nighttime curfew in the capital but asks for cooperation from people to stay home.







Governors of Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, Bangkok’s surrounding provinces have imposed nighttime curfews to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The governor said rent relief would be issued to help sellers at markets, shut down due to the Covid-19 situation.

The markets under its supervision to waive rent fee for all traders from March until the situation eases.

The rent relief was also forwarded to the State Railway of Thailand to waive rent for sellers at the Chutuchak weekend market for nine months. (TNA)





