Golf Tips: Advances in Golf Clubs

A Golf Club Set should be made up of, according to the U.S.G.A. Rules of Golf, 14 clubs. There are the long irons 1-4, the mid irons 5-8 and the short irons, which include the 9 iron, Pitching Wedge and Sand Wedge. Next are the 1 and 3 metal woods and the putter. This has been what most people refer to as the standard set for most of the 20th Century. Today’s technology has provided many more options for the modern golfer.







One of the biggest advances in golf club technology came with the advent of the Lob Wedge. Most companies now make pitching wedges in several different loft angles. Some examples are clubs that have 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60 degrees of loft. Many players that carry two wedges have to give up another club in their Golf Club Set in order to stay within the 14 club rule.

Another addition for today’s Golf Club Set is the hybrid iron. A hybrid club head is shaped like a metal wood, however, it is much smaller in size. The shaft is just a bit longer than your typical 2 or 3 iron. The hybrid was designed to allow the player to hit a long, high shot that has a lot of backspin. A shot hit correctly with a hybrid will land much softer than a typical long iron due to the high amount of backspin. Once again, if a hybrid is added to the set another club has to be removed.

Usually the only two additions to the Golf Club Set have been the extra wedges and/or the hybrids. As rare as it may be, some players will carry two drivers. Phil Mickelson, notorious for his erratic driving, carried two drivers in several major tournaments. His Callaway drivers were each slightly different from the other.

A Golf Club Set is an individual’s choice. The clubs that make up your set should be based on comfort and feel. Your clubs, no matter what kind they are, have to feel right. If you are more comfortable with two putters it shouldn’t matter what everyone else is doing. As long as your set feels right it is right, as long as it is within the 14 club rule!











