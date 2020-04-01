Thailand reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 120 new patients, ‘Stay home’ underlined

BANGKOK – Thailand reports two more Covid-19 deaths and 120 new patients, raising the total cases in the country to 1,771. The death toll rose to 12.







Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin, the spokesman for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Wednesday one of the two deaths is a 79- year-old man from Yala, who went to a wedding ceremony in Malaysia. He also had diabetes and kidney failure.

The other death is a 58-year-old businessman, who returned from England.







The new infections are divided into three groups. The first group of 51 people either had close contact with previous patients or visited the places where patients had been.

They consist of a visitor to a boxing stadium, 11 to entertainment venues, 38 people in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

The second group comprises 39 persons, including eight persons travelling from other countries (six Thais and two foreigners), 14 persons who were in crowded areas or worked closely with foreigners, 16 returnees from religious ceremonies in Indonesia, and one medical staff.

Thirty cases are under investigation.

The new confirmed Covid-19 cases are centered in the capital, so people who are still travelling in the city are at risk of contracting the coronavirus, the spokesman said while asking for cooperation from public members to stay home to reduce the number of the new cases. (TNA)





