New Year countdown events in Chiang Mai and at Central World Bangkok cancelled

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) cancelled New Year countdown event in Chiang Mai and Central World shopping complex will livestream the countdown event to avoid mass gatherings.







Central World countdown event, one of the major countdown venue in Bangkok was cancelled at the shopping complex but it will be livestreamed on LineTV and its Facebook pages with New Year fireworks among the highlights.

The TAT governor, Yutthasak Supasorn said the Covid-19 outbreak situation has an impact on local tourism in the North since November when Covid-19 cases were reported among Thai returnees from Myanmar.





It was followed by a surge in local infections in Samut Sakhon.

The number of domestic trips is expected at 2.75 million from Dec 31- Jan3, generating an income of 10 billion baht, down from 3.4 million trips in the same period last year with an income of 12.4 billion baht.

Hotel occupancy rebounded to 34% and 37% in October and November. He hoped the situation will improve in late 2021 to reach 40%. (TNA)
















