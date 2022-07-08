Bangkok Christian College reports current 200 Covid-19 cases

Bangkok Christian College, a private boys’ school in Bangrak district reported about 200 Covid-19 infected students and personnel, currently being treated and the total number of infections has increased to more than 700 since the beginning of the new semester in May.

Waraporn Subsomboon, the school’s principal and deputy director of academic affairs clarified that the number of the current Covid-19 cases was recorded at about 200.







There was misunderstanding that the total infections of 700 were the current Covid-19 positive cases reported at the school.

The school is open on Friday but some classrooms, in which more than five students have Covid-19, are closed.



It will also shift to online learning method on July11-12 and July 18-19 with the long holiday weekend from July 13-17 and is expected to resume on-site classes on July 20.

The school has a total of about 5,000 students. (TNA)































