Thailand urges public to keep masks on during transition to endemic phase

The Ministry of Public Health has urged members of the public to make necessary adjustments for the impending announcement of Thailand entering the COVID-19 endemic phase.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, Director of the News Bureau under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Information, said that the government is expecting several perimeters to be met first before announcing the endemic phase. The statement was made during the general meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) this morning (July 8th).







According to Maratee, these include 60% of booster dose coverage for the entire nation, the daily fatality rate should be lower than 0.1% and hospitalization should be less than 25%.

The CCSA also noted that the number of COVID 19 patients has increased slightly as a result of the spread of the coronavirus’s new BA.04 and BA.05 subvariants. Nonetheless, the special task force stated that the phenomenon is consistent with the global COVID situation while assuring that the Thai public health system is capable of handling the growing number of patients.



Furthermore, Maratee stated that the majority of these new Covid-19 cases were reported at schools, with students serving as carriers. As a result, the Ministry of Education urged schools to immediately tighten their COVID-19 prevention measures and continue closely monitoring the situation.

During the CCSA meeting, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha directed that the public continue to wear masks, particularly in high-risk areas such as crowded or poorly ventilated areas.

The meeting also agreed to extend the emergency decree for another two months, until September 30. (NNT)































