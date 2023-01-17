Bangkok Chinatown lights up to celebrate Chinese New Year

A light-up ceremony was held Monday (16 Jan) on Yaowarat Road, also known as Bangkok’s Chinatown, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

From 6:00 PM to midnight from January 14 to February 15, 200 meters of Yaowarat Road will be decorated with lights, including a 45-meter-long light tunnel and lanterns of various styles, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).







Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said after the ceremony that the TAT will also organize Lunar New Year celebration activities in four other provinces, including Phuket and Songkhla.

He said, “The Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Thailand,” adding that he believes the country will welcome more Chinese tourists this year.







On Yaowarat Road, where many people of Chinese descent live and do business, the Lunar New Year atmosphere prevails, attracting both Thai and foreign visitors.

The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on January 22 this year, marking the start of the Year of Rabbit. (NNT)



























