Bangkok calls for WFH on Jan 20–21 due to projected orange-level PM2.5 and low ventilation rates

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), has announced revised Work from Home (WFH) measures in light of Bangkok’s ongoing PM2.5 air pollution crisis. Projections for PM2.5 levels between Monday and Tuesday, January 20–24, highlight three concerning factors:

PM2.5 levels in over 35 districts are forecasted to exceed the orange threshold. Ventilation rates are expected to range between 875–2,250 m²/s, indicating poor air dispersion. Daily hotspot detections have surpassed 80 for the past five days (January 10–15).







Consequently, WFH policies will be implemented on January 20–21. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely. If PM2.5 concentrations show a sustained upward trend, WFH measures may be extended through January 24, 2025. The BMA has informed WFH network partners to facilitate work planning and minimize disruptions to participating organizations.

The BMA’s WFH initiative has engaged nearly 100,000 individuals across various sectors. Interested parties may register via the following link: https://bit.ly/3Nn25nR?r=qr. Additional inquiries can be directed to the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, BMA Department of Environment, at 0 2203 2951.



Guidance for Bangkok Schools

School administrators are advised to exercise discretion in determining school closures based on PM2.5 levels, as outlined below:

PM2.5 Levels Between 37.6–75 µg/m³ (Orange Zone):

School principals may authorize closures for up to three days.

District directors may authorize closures for up to seven days.







PM2.5 Levels Exceeding 75 µg/m³ (Red Zone) for Three Consecutive Days:

The Director of the Education Bureau may authorize closures for up to 15 days.

The Bangkok Governor may authorize indefinite closures if pollution levels affect more than five districts.

Should schools close, administrators are required to provide make-up classes or adopt alternative teaching methods, such as online learning. For schools that remain open, safe zones must be designated for vulnerable students, and strict dust mitigation measures must be enforced. (BMA)

































