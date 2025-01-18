Swiss man and Thai wife arrested for drug use following domestic dispute in Chumphon

CHUMPHON, Thailand – A Swiss man and his Thai wife were taken into custody after a domestic dispute led to a police investigation that revealed drug use.

The incident began when a good Samaritan reported seeing a woman attempting to jump out of a black Ford pickup truck. The truck was traveling through Pangwan Subdistrict, Phato District, Chumphon. The concerned citizen shared the incident on social media, prompting police to investigate.

Authorities located the vehicle on the Asia Highway in Naka Subdistrict, Lang Suan District, Chumphon. The driver, identified as Mr. Sandro, 42, a Swiss national, was traveling with his wife, Ms. Lamai, 40, from Udon Thani, and a young boy.







Upon questioning, the couple admitted they had been arguing. Ms. Lamai explained that her husband was jealous and accused her of infidelity. During the argument, he allegedly threw her phone out of the vehicle. Frustrated, she requested to be let out of the car, but her husband refused. She admitted to being under the influence of wine, which contributed to her decision to try to jump out of the vehicle.

Police searched the car but found no weapons or illegal items. The family was taken to Ban Nai Hoot Police Station for further questioning, with assistance from the local tourism and highway police.



During the investigation, officers noted suspicious behavior from the couple and detected a strong smell of drugs inside the vehicle. A urine test confirmed both tested positive for methamphetamine. Subsequent testing at Phato Hospital corroborated the findings.

Mr. Sandro was charged with consuming a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) without authorization. Ms. Lamai was similarly charged and admitted to using methamphetamine to alleviate body pain, stating her last use was on January 17 at 10:00 AM while traveling.

The suspects were handed over to investigators at Phato Police Station to face legal proceedings.







































