Bangkok Bang Sue vaccination center accepts walk-ins for adolescents

The Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station has since Monday been offering the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents without an appointment. Teenagers 12-18 years old can travel to the site to get their first jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine until 10 November.

The Central Vaccination Center (CVC) at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok is now providing COVID-19 vaccination to people 12-18 years old, regardless of nationality. Walk-ins by people in this age group who have yet to receive their first jab at school are accepted, including out-of-school children.







CVC Director Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit said more children have come to get their jabs than the estimated 500 people per day target, prompting the center to increase its capacity specifically for this group.

The center has requested 10,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this operation. Dr. Mingkwan said additional supplies can be requested to accommodate more people.

Any person aged 12-18 years old who has yet to receive any dose of COVID-19 vaccine can now visit Bang Sue Grand Station for their jabs without an appointment, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily until 10 November. Entry to the vaccination center is located at Entrances 1 and 2.







Vaccine recipients must carry with them an identification document, such as a national ID card, birth certificate, or any form of identification for foreign nationals. A parent must accompany the recipients to the center in order to give their consent. (NNT)



























