Beach Road closed, 300 police on duty for Pattaya Music Festival

More than 300 police officers and volunteers will be on duty as Pattaya hosts its biggest event of the year, the start of the four-weekend Pattaya Music Festival Nov. 5-6.

Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim chaired a Nov. 2 final-planning meeting with Pattaya and Banglamung police and other agencies.







Officers will facilitate traffic, parking and security over the weekend while Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation volunteers and marine rescuers will be on alert.

Beach Road will be closed Friday and Saturday between the Dusit Curve and Central Road from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Entrance to each of the three-stage zones in North and Central Pattaya will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test result from the past 72 hours. Proof will be required.









Thousands more, however, will crowd around outside the fences as they did last year with no vaccination or testing requirements.

Inside the gates, everyone must remain seated and socially distanced after passing body-temperature screenings.

Parking will be available at Lotus North Pattaya, Terminal 21, Mike Shopping Mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya School No. 8, Chaimongkol Temple, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.





































