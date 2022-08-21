Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station closing down vaccination unit Sept 30

The Bang Sue Grand Station’s Central Vaccination Center (CVC) has announced it will continue to provide vaccination services until the end of September.

According to CVC director Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit, the center was originally scheduled to close at the end of August. However, public health officials decided to postpone its closure to continue providing services as people still come in for vaccinations and booster shots. The postponement aligns with the Ministry of Public Health’s initiative to declare Covid-19 endemic on October 1, as officials work to ensure public safety by offering booster shots to at least 60% of the population.







The CVC director urged people to get another booster shot next month if possible since the immunity gained from the vaccine will last until early next year. He stated that the closure date could be changed again depending on the circumstances and that the CVC could be reopened for service immediately if necessary.

So far, the Bang Sue CVC has given 6.3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the general public. (NNT)





































