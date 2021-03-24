Bangkok announces guidelines for Songkran activities

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued an announcement on Covid-19 control during the upcoming Songkran Thai New Year holiday from April 10-15.



Traditional activities such as Buddha image bathing, Thai New Year greetings for senior citizens and other religious activities are allowed. However, organizers of any event mentioned above with more than 300 participants must submit the plan and disease control measures to the district office prior to the event.







Organizers of other activities such as a fair, a banquet, involving more than 100 people must also submit the plan and disease control measures to the district office.

The BMA advised the festival venues should be outdoor venues with good ventilation.

Water fights, the use of talcum powder, foam parties and concerts are banned to avoid close contact among people and prevent Coivd-19 transmission. (TNA)

















