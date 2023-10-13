Bangkok and TikTok join forces to improve public engagement

The collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and TikTok aims to elevate the efficiency of communication between the city and its residents. The program also aims to foster a more convenient economic landscape for local vendors.

Chadchart Sittipunt emphasized that the essence of a Smart City lies in the appropriate use of technology to improve the city’s effectiveness. Although Bangkok has a myriad of policies and projects in various sectors, successful public engagement relies heavily on technology. TikTok, with its vast user base, provides an optimal platform for this interaction.







This partnership promises to boost public communication on essential matters like waste segregation, environmental initiatives, educational projects, and even economic opportunities. The TikTok Shop feature will particularly benefit local vendors operating at the SME level by providing them with a more convenient avenue for commerce. The initiative is seen as a positive step toward making Bangkok a more livable city for all. (NNT)

























