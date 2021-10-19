Bangkok and provinces in central region warned on rising Chao Phraya and Tha Chin Rivers

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned people in 12 provinces including Bangkok that the levels of the Chao Phraya and Thachin rivers will rise from Oct 20 to 30.







The warning targeted Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok.

The department predicted that the level of the Chao Phraya River would be 0.30-0.40 meter higher from Oct 23 to 30 and the Tha Chin River would rise by 0.30-0.50 meter from Oct 20 to 27.



It ordered its officials to closely monitor water situations especially in presently flooded areas.

People living in low-lying areas alongside Chao Phraya and Tha Chin rivers should be ready to move their belongings to high grounds, the department advised. (TNA)

































