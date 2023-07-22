Pheu Thai-led coalition opposes amending lese-majeste law to gain votes from senators

In the aftermath of the rejection of Pita Limjaroenrat’s nomination for the premiership, Pheu Thai Party remains steadfast in its position concerning the lese-majeste law. Its prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin expressed his disappointment over the failed nomination but emphasized the need to accept the outcome and move forward.

Despite the setback, the Pheu Thai Party is determined to retain Section 112 of the Criminal Code, which deals with the lese-majeste law, should it lead the government. Srettha made it clear that the support from political parties and senators hinges on their commitment to maintaining this law. He added that his party will firmly oppose any attempts to amend or revoke Section 112 during the upcoming joint sitting of the House and Senate on July 27.







Many senators have voiced their opposition to supporting a candidate from any coalition that includes the Move Forward Party unless the latter abandons its intention to alter the lese-majeste law. This stance puts pressure on Srettha’s potential candidacy, as Pheu Thai and Move Forward Party together hold 292 seats, making them essential components of the eight-party coalition alliance with a total of 312 MPs.







Srettha believes that constructive discussions can potentially garner the firm support of senators for a Pheu Thai-led administration, noting that the inclusion of the Move Forward Party in the coalition will depend on the ongoing negotiations between the parties involved.

For the time being, Srettha said he remains committed to forming the next government alongside the eight-party coalition, focusing on economic development and potential amendments to the constitution. (NNT)

















