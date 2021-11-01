Bangkok allows SHA-certified restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks until 9 p.m.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is asking hotels and tourism-related operators to register for the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificate, saying the campaign can help bolster confidence among tourists and the public regarding health safety.

Khachit Chatchawanit, the BMA’s permanent secretary, elaborated that the project is aimed at gaining both domestic and international tourists’ confidence in Thai health preventive measures while assuring them of a great tourism experience.







The project is a joint collaboration between the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Public Health Ministry, and other tourism-related agencies, both public and private, under the Amazing Thailand SHA project.

Khachit said as of last Friday, over 3,000 businesses in the hospitality sector had been certified with the SHA symbol by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). He also urged business operators who have yet to register for the certificate to do so at the “thailandsha.com” website.



According to Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepjumnong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, the BMA lifted a ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants on November 1, allowing SHA-certified restaurants to resume dine-in services with the sales of alcoholic drinks permitted until 9 p.m., but restaurants must strictly comply with all preventive measures. (NNT)



























