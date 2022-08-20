Bangkok Airways to resume direct daily flights to Da Nang, Vietnam on September 1

Bangkok Airways has announced the resumption of its direct daily flights on the Bangkok-Siem Reap (Cambodia) and Bangkok-Yangon (Myanmar) routes from 1 August, 2022, and the Bangkok-Da Nang (Vietnam) route from 1 September, 2022.

Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, Bangkok Airways President, said flights between Bangkok and Siem Reap, Yangon and Da Nang are anticipated to boost Thailand’s tourism as well as tourism in our neighbouring countries.







Bangkok Airways earlier resumed its Samui-Singapore service in August 2021, its Bangkok-Phnom Penh service in December 2021 and its Bangkok-Maldives service in July 2022.

The Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) – Siem Reap route will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft. Flight PG905 will depart Bangkok at 10.30 Hrs. and arrive in Siem Reap at 11.45 Hrs, with Flight PG906 departing Siem Reap at 12.15 Hrs. and arriving in Bangkok at 13.55 Hrs.







The Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) – Yangon route will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft. Flight PG703 will leave Bangkok at 16.45 Hrs. and arrive in Yangon at 17.35 Hrs, with Flight PG704 leaving Yangon at 18.20 Hrs, and arriving in Bangkok at 20.20 Hrs.

The Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) – Da Nang route will also be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft. Flight PG947 will depart Bangkok at 10.55 Hrs. and arrive in Da Nang at 12.45 Hrs, with Flight PG948 departing Da Nang at 13.55 Hrs. and arriving in Bangkok at 15.25 Hrs.

For more information and reservations, please contact Bangkok Airways via: Call Centre Tel. 1771 (within Thailand) or +66 2-270-6699 (during 08.00 – 20.00 Hrs.); PG Live Chat https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN; Email: [email protected]; or visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule.































