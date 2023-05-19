Bangkok Airways to reintroduce flights from Bangkok to Mae Hong Son in August

Tourism operators expressed optimism for the local tourism industry in Mae Hong Son province, as Bangkok Airways plans to reintroduce flights from Bangkok to Mae Hong Son in August.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) stated that Bangkok Airways would begin three weekly flights between Bangkok and Mae Hong Son via Lampang on August 2, 2023. The airline, which already flies flights between Bangkok and Lampang, is in the process of applying to fly the additional route between Mae Hong Son and Lampang.







No commercial flights are currently available to the province, as Nok Air ceased operations in April due to financial problems. Phanudate Chaisagoon, president of the Mae Hong Son Tourism Business Association, stated that the resumption of flights would be good for the province’s tourism industry. However, he stressed the need to address the issue of ticket prices and provide attractive promotions to entice passengers to fly to the province.







According to TAT reports, Mae Hong Son had more than 500,000 visitors in the first four months of this year. Around 80% of tourists traveled to the province by car, mostly from nearby provinces with transportation centers like Chiang Mai province.

TAT expects that air travel will raise tourist numbers by 10%, with the province’s tourist tally reaching 1.5 million by the end of this year. (NNT)































