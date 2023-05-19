‘Thailand’s International Food Exhibition’ at IMPACT May 23-27

Unleash your culinary adventure: Thailand’s International Food Exhibition unveils ‘Beyond Food Experience’ 23-27 May 2023 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

The event will offer captivating displays across 11 distinct product segments, spotlighting groundbreaking F&B creations and fostering connections between participating businesses and Thai exporters. Alongside the exhibitor booths, visitors will be enthralled by the following immersive zones:







Halal Market: A dedicated space showcasing exhibitors specializing in Halal-certified food and beverage products. Future Food Market: An enticing market that unveils fresh opportunities for players in the food industry, presenting innovative approaches, cutting-edge processes, and the latest advancements in food development.

Organic Market: An abundant array of highly marketable organic and non-GMO food products, forming a tempting buffet for health-conscious consumers.







Start-up Zone: A dynamic space designed for industry sharing and the presentation of innovative startups’ groundbreaking ideas. Taste Innovation Show: An exciting competition gathering carefully selected winners to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the F&B realm.

Trend Zone: A hub where industry experts provide valuable insights into the future directions, emerging trends, and transformative technologies shaping the F&B industry.

