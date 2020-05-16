Bangkok Airways resumes domestic flights Friday

Bangkok Airways resumes its domestic flights Friday May 15 of the Bangkok – Samui twice daily service with enhanced precautionary measures and social distancing practices in compliance with the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).







Special boutique designed face masks will be given to passengers on the first flight resumption.

Bangkok Airways’ precautionary measures and adjusted service provisions have been in place and in line with the guidelines set by the airport authorities at both arrival and departure airports.

The measures include body temperature screening, requirement of wearing masks, onboard seat allocations with the necessary distance, floor markings to indicate the appropriate distance at all service areas, as well as on the transfer bus.

In addition, in the interest of passenger’s health and hygiene, in-flight meal services are suspended and consumption of personal food and drink is not allowed onboard.





Cabin attendants are required to wear masks and gloves when on duty, and passengers are required to prepare and wear masks at all times during the flight.

Health and safety concerns of passengers and staff remain the airline’s top priority. Bangkok Airways will continue to implement precautionary measures to help contain the spread of the virus. (tatnews.org)





