Thailand removes China and South Korea from list of COVID-19 disease infected zones

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update that the Royal Thai Government has removed the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau SAR) and South Korea from the list of territories outside the Kingdom of Thailand defined as Disease Infected Zones of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.







The announcement was made officially in the Royal Thai Gazette on 15 May, 2020, citing that the situation of the outbreak has improved in the two countries.

However, this does not mean that visitors of the two countries will be able to visit Thailand anytime soon. Under the current Emergency Decree, the closure of entry/access points (land, sea and air) to Thailand remains in place until 31 May, 2020.

Once again, TAT would like to remind all of you to stay safe through this difficult time, prepare for the time when travel and tourism returns, and we can all enjoy the amazing Thai travel experiences with our beloved family and friends.







Be reminded to follow health and safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease, by keeping social distance, wearing a mask or cloth mask when going outside, and frequently washing hands. Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging especially with the vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.

When staying together, be reminded to wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect themselves and loved ones from getting the disease.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

This press release is published on 16 May, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available. – 16 May, 2020. (tatnews.org)





