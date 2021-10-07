Bang Sue vaccination center resumes jab reservations via mobile phones

The Central Vaccine Center at the Bang Sue Grand Station resumed the registration of COVID-19 vaccination via mobile phone operators for two groups of people at 9am today.







The first group includes people aged 18 years and over who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine made by Sinovac will be their first jab and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be their second dose.



The other group consists of the people who had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine before July 31 and want the third dose which will be the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Inoculation is scheduled for 9am-5pm from Oct 9 to 31.







Reservations can be made via AIS at www.ais.th/vaccine; TRUE via tel. *707# called from TrueMove H numbers, vaccine.trueid.net and the QR Code available with True's media; dtac via https://app.dtac.co.th/vaccine/index.html; and NT via https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th.







The vaccination center will not arrange for vaccination for people walking in or the followers of vaccine recipients. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/CentralVaccinationCenter/. (TNA)




























