Ayutthaya’s top dishes include boat noodles and grilled river prawns

Ayutthaya – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – is our top destination both for historical significance and deliciousness. Ayutthaya’s top dishes include everything from the staples like boat noodles to something a bit fancier, such as grilled river prawns and royal Thai cuisine. This ancient capital is definitely a place to fulfill your quest for delectable dining.

Here are Ayutthaya’s Bib Gourmand awardees in the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022, known for their affordable, good-value meals. For the full list, visit: bit.ly/3Rmrb6x

