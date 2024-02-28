Hua Hin tourism flourishes amid complaints of high room rates

TAT officials were deployed to monitor the tourist situation in Hua Hin following reports on social media claiming a decline in visitor numbers. Contrary to these rumors, during the recent three-day Makha Bucha holiday, both Thai and international tourists were seen flocking to the beach in large numbers, indicating a bustling atmosphere.







Statistics on tourist numbers and tourism revenue for Prachuap Khiri Khan Province also show a continuous upward trend, according to the office. In 2023, the area recorded its highest tourism revenue in the Central Region, with a total of 11.14 million visitors generating 44 billion baht in tourism income.

As for complaints about the expensive hotel room rates in Hua Hin, it was found that these concerns mainly pertained to 4-5 star beachfront hotels, which is normal.







Hotels not located on the beachfront were more reasonably priced, said the office. Given the high season, prices are naturally higher but are expected to cool down after the peak period. (NNT)





































