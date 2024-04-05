Australian tourist assaults taxi driver over smoking in Phuket, compensates and apologizes

An Australian tourist, seemingly intoxicated, attacked a taxi driver, who told him not to smoke in the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Wednesday about 30 meters away from Thalang Police Station in Phuket province.

According to the taxi driver, he had picked up the tourist from Phuket International Airport and was en route to a hotel. When the tourist started smoking, he informed the tourist that smoking was not allowed in the vehicle.







Then, the tourist crossed over from the back seat and grabbed him by the neck. He lost control of the vehicle, causing it to lurch forward and collide with a car in the front.

The tourist has agreed to compensate for damages to both vehicles and has apologized. The taxi driver has also been taken to the hospital for a medical examination as part of the legal process.

Police have filed charges against the tourist for “using violence against others” and have noted signs of alcohol intoxication during their investigation. (TNA)







































